The Heber Springs baseball team split a pair of non-conference Spring Break contests on Friday at the Heber Springs Sports Complex.

Heber Springs defeated Midland, 16-5, before falling in the nightcap to South Side Bee Branch, 6-1.

The win over the Mustangs pushed the Panthers winning streak to seven games before the loss in the nightcap. Heber Springs (8-3, 5-2 in the 4A-4) looked to keep its five-game conference winning streak in check on the road on Tuesday night in Morrilton. The Panthers are two games back of conference leading Pottsville in the loss column. One of the two of Heber Springs’ conference losses has been to Ozark. The Hillbillies fell to Clarksville earlier this season, but were awarded a forfeit win to pull within a half-game of the Panthers. Heber Springs will be on the road Friday at Dover.

On Friday, Heber Springs scored nine runs in the second inning to pull away from Midland (5-7).

Connor Bise led off the inning with single to right. After stealing second, Bise would come around and score on a single to center by Garret Hudspeth. A bunt single by Dalton Hall moved Hudspeth to second before an error allowed Hudspeth to score. Hall would later touch home on a passed ball to make it 3-0 Panthers.

Wyatt Sanders, Matthew Cook and Alec Kelley all drew walks to load the bases. Sanders would cross the plate on an error off the bat of Hunter Kent while a sacrifice fly by Nick Chaney would drive in Cook to make it 5-0.

Another Midland miscue, this time off the bat of Fate Berry, would let Kelley score. A single by Bise would follow that brought in Kent for the seventh run in the frame.

Courtesy runner Levy Phillips would be the eighth run after he scored on a passed ball. The Panthers final tally in the inning would come with an RBI single by Hall that allowed Bise to score.

The Mustangs plated three in the third before Heber Springs added a run in the bottom half of the inning when Kelley scored on a fielder’s choice by Chaney.

After a 1-2-3 top half of the inning by the Mustangs, Heber Springs would make it 16-3 in the bottom of the fourth as Sanders’ reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Bise. Hall would walk and score on an error while Cook would also walk and score on a single to center by Kent to complete the Panthers scoring.

Midland would tack on three runs in the fifth as the Heber Springs claimed the mercy-rule win.

Heber Springs outhit Midland, 7-3, with Hall and Bise each recording two hits. Kelley and Bise each touched home three times while Kelley, Kent, Chaney and Berry each had two RBIs.

Hudspeth started on the mound for the Panthers to claim the win. The sophomore worked four innings and struck out five. Sanders finished the game by working the fifth. The duo combined to allow only one earned run.

Midland fell to South Side Branch, 5-0, before Heber Springs tangled with the Hornets in the nightcap of a three-game set at the Heber Springs Sports Complex.

South Side Bee Branch (10-2-1) used to a four-run, fourth inning to hand the Panthers a 6-1 loss.

The Hornets took a 1-0 lead after one before the Panthers battled back to tie things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the second. Fate Berry led off the inning with a single before giving way to courtesy runner Levy Phillips. An error would later allow Phillips to score and tie things up.

After a scoreless third, the Hornets would score four in the fourth and add an insurance run in the seven to claim the win.

Heber Springs managed only two hits on the night and were outhit 8-2.

Chaney started on the mound for the Panthers and was saddled with the loss despite allowing only one earned run. Bise worked the final three frames, striking out three and allowing the unearned in the seventh.

4A-4 CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BASEBALL

Pottsville 5-0 5-2 --

Morrilton 4-1 5-9 1

Heber Springs 5-2 8-3 1

Ozark 4-2 7-4 1.5

Clarksville 2-4 3-7 3.5

Dardanelle 1-3 1-6 3.5

Dover 1-4 4-6 4

Subiaco Academy 0-6 0-8 5.5

SPRING SPORTS RESULTS/SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Friday, March 22

Heber Springs 16, Midland 5

South Side Bee Branch 6, Heber Springs 1

Pangburn 7, Mountain View 0

Rose Bud 12, Bay 4

Saturday, March 23

Pangburn 4, Viola 2

Newport 11, Pangburn 10

Newport 14, Rose Bud 7

Rose Bud 15, Viola 7

Monday, March 25

Quitman 28, Guy-Perkins 4

Mount Vernon-Enola 11, Concord 3

Mount Vernon-Enola 9, Concord 3

Tuesday, March 26

Heber Springs at Morrilton

Pangburn at Des Arc (DH)

Rose Bud at Bergman (DH)

Quitman at White County Central (DH)

Shirley at West Side (DH)

Thursday, March 28

Heber Springs at Cave City

Beebe at Pangburn

Rose Bud at Cedar Ridge

West Side at Sacred Heart

Quitman at Hazen

Concord at Guy-Perkins

Friday, March 29

Heber Springs at Dover

White County Central at Pangburn (DH)

St. Joseph at Quitman (DH)

Calico Rock at Concord

SOCCER

Thursday, March 14

Tuesday, March 26

Lonoke at Heber Springs (boys, girls)

Thursday, March 28

Batesville at Heber Springs (boys, girls)

SOFTBALL

Saturday, March 16

Concord 9, Dover 1

Concord 12, Malvern 10

Rose Bud 9, Pea Ridge 0

Rose Bud 16, Tuckerman 1

Quitman 10, Bauxite 6

Quitman 14, Nashville 8

Monday, March 25

Quitman 14, Guy-Perkins 0

Cedar Ridge 14, Heber Springs 4

Concord 10, Bradford 0

Tuesday, March 26

Bergman at Rose Bud (DH)

Concord at Midland

Quitman at White County Central (DH)

Pangburn at Des Arc (DH)

Heber Springs at Morrilton

Thursday, March 28

Concord at Guy-Perkins

Pottsville at Rose Bud

West Side at Sacred Heart

Friday, March 29

Heber Springs at Dover

Mount Vernon-Enola at Concord (DH)

St. Joseph at Quitman (DH)

White County Central at Pangburn (DH)

Saturday, March 30

Pangburn at Batesville Tournament