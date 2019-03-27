After helping the University of Central Arkansas softball team to a perfect 5-0 week, junior Kaylyn Shepherd has been named the Southland Conference Hitter of the Week announced by the league office Monday.

She becomes the second UCA player to win one of the conference's weekly awards this season joining Rio Sanchez, who won the SLC Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 26.

Shepherd, a native of Mechanicsville, Virginia, notched the best individual offensive week for a Bear hitter all season long.

In the five-game span, Shepherd hit .600 with seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one home run) and drove in 11 runs.

She reached base a total of 15 times and slugged an incredible 1.200.

The Preseason First Team All-Southland first baseman becomes the first Central Arkansas-representative to win the weekly Hitter of the Week award since Briana Whisenhunt earned the honors on Feb. 21, 2017.

"Several of our players had a good week at the plate but Kaylyn had an exceptional week to remember," coach David Kuhn said. "She is a great teammate, outstanding student and a tireless worker. She has really worked hard everyday she has been on campus and I am so happy for her. I am so blessed to be her coach."

Hendrix women’s lacrosse

As announced by the Southern Athletic Association office Monday, Morgan Dasch was tabbed as the SAA Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Dasch, a native of Lakewood, Colorado, started the week with an eight-goal performance against Huntingdon on Thursday from Montgomery, Alabama.

In Hendrix's 17-8 victory over the Hawks, the senior also accounted for four assists for a game-high 12 points and five draw controls.

With her eight goals, Dasch moved atop the program history record books for most career goals as a Warrior, topping Bridget Umble's total of 155.

Two days later, Dasch carved up a nine-goal outing against Berry from Rome, Georgia, in a 23-11 victory for Hendrix.

Dasch also logged seven assists for a game-high 16 points against the Vikings in Hendrix's next-to-last road contest of the 2019 regular season.

Currently, the senior leads the entire NCAA Division III nation in goals (68) and points (107) and is third in points per game (8.92) while sitting in 10th place in goals per contest (5.67) for the 2019 season.

The Warriors are currently 6-5 on the season.

Sitting in third-place in the SAA with a 2-2 mark in conference play, Dasch and the rest of the Warriors return back to Conway for a pivotal showdown against the Sewenee Tigers at noon April 6 at Warrior Field.

CBC basketball

After scoring a career-high 30 points in the NAIA Tournament game against No. 2 LSU-Alexandria, senior Percell Washington participated in tonight's NAIA all-star game, the first time the game has been played since 2015.

Washington started for the West and helped lead the team to a 111-107 win over the East.

Washington scored 12 points and had two rebounds and was selected as a starter by West coach Bob Burchard, the retired former head coach of Columbia College, who watched Washington play the last two seasons.

Washington was one of six West players in double-figures and was the third-highest scorer for the West team.

CBC softball

For the first time since 2014, the Central Baptist College softball team has been ranked in a national poll, the NAIA national office released Tuesday.

CBC earned a ranking of No. 24 after opening the American Midwest Conference season on a roll.

The Mustangs are 18-11 overall and 11-1 in AMC play entering Tuesday.

CBC had won 10 in a row before having their win streak snapped on Saturday at Lindenwood-Belleville.

The Mustangs were the only AMC team ranked in the poll.