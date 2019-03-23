Admittedly, I’ve been so ready for baseball that the NCAA Tournament didn’t creep up on me, rather, it was a full force slam to the face.

Generally, I would fill out a bracket or two after the selection show announces seedings.

This year, however, I filled out a bracket within the final hour of all brackets locking and does my bracket look awful.

Along with my extreme interest in baseball season starting up and a couple days off of work to spend with my wife, I wasn’t as studied up on what teams are doing this season.

I had an idea on the top schools in the nation, but some of the middle seeding matchups are likely what has killed my bracket.

The one that I feel I would have normally nailed in a more prepared year is No. 12 seeded Murray State beating No. 5 seeded Marquette.

On my selection screen to pick the winner, a majority had went with the upset.

I decided to go against the grain because I had a feeling this may be one that the rest of the people that filled out a bracket was going to get wrong.

Again, my unpreparedness came back to bite me as my thought process was since I didn’t know who else was played for Murray State aside from Ja Morant — who has been a quick rising player in mock NBA Drafts.

My mind kept going back to last year’s Oklahoma team that featured freshman phenom Trae Young and how that Sooners’ team was one-and-done and how Oklahoma State should have gotten in over Oklahoma.

Alas, that one bit and it bit hard as Murray State crushed Marquette 83-64.

I was also leaning hard on picking No. 12 seeded Oregon to knock of No. 5 seeded Wisconsin, but again, against my better judgment went with Wisconsin.

That was another one that hurt as Oregon cruised to a 72-54 win over the Badgers.

In all, at the time of this writing, I have missed 10 games, leading me to be in the 53rd percentile.

To be honest, I didn’t feel good about the my bracket once I finished it, but the prospect of the brackets locking in and my trip to hike Petit Jean with my wife left me feeling disappointed with my picks.

I told my wife that I had no chance at the $1 million prize that Yahoo Sports was offering.

Then, the games started playing and that disappointment was reality.

All I can say is “oh well.”

Soon, next year will be here before we know it and new storylines will be occurring and new teams with new Cinderellas will be there.

I can confidently say that my Final Four and my Elite Eight are still intact. My Sweet 16 however, took its lone hit with the Wisconsin/Oregon game.

But, after play had started and I caught glimpses of Abilene Christian and Kentucky, I couldn’t help but think about UCA being there.

I couldn’t help but notice how similar the UCA and ACU jerseys were the exact same with colors inverted in the two teams matchup March 2 at the Farris Center.

I was reminded of a thought that I had in my mind when the Bears were on their four-game winning streak.

I kept thinking how great it would be if UCA remained a high seed heading into the Southland Conference Tournament and how fun it would be to see the team climb the ladder, punch its ticket to the Big Dance and watch the selection show to see where it would be seeded.

While watching the ACU/Kentucky game, I thought about how I would love to travel and cover the Bears one day in the NCAA Tournament should they get there.

Honestly, with some seasoning, these guys that are currently on the Bears could get there.

There were stretches where this team was playing good basketball, but there were also stretches where they were playing not so good basketball.

I’ve witnessed the final years with Corliss Williamson coaching UCA to the interim year with Clarence Finley to the transition of tear down and rebuild with coach Russ Pennell.

It’s been a tumultuous ride that I know Bear fans can remember further back of the team not performing up to par.

But, with the current roster, I do feel there is hope to get to the Big Dance.