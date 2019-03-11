TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

• March 17 — Ben Geren St. Patrick's Day 2-person tournament. 6 holes, Best Ball, 6 holes Scramble, and 6 holes Alternate Shot. Noon shot Gun Start. $50 per player or $100 per team. 62 and older "Gold" tees. Sign up in the Pro Shop. (479) 646-5301.

• March 19 — Ben Geren Men's Golf Association will meet at the Golf Course at 6 p.m. to discuss the MGA season. All are welcome to attend and join regardless of skill level. For questions please call (479) 646-5301.

• March 23 — Vache Grasse Country Club Men's League sign up day and 9 Hole Tournament Team Handicap Fourball. VGMA Dues $15 Per Man, tournament entry fee $10 per man. Teams will be put together before tournament. Lunch will be served during play. Sign up before 10 a.m., tee off is 10:30-shotgun start. You do not have to be a member to take part in VGMA(Vache Grasse Men's Association) (479) 996-4191 to sign up.

• March 31 — Clarksville Country Club Invitational 2 Person Scramble, 1 p.m. tee time, $80 per team entry fee. Call (479) 754-3026 by March 30 to enter. Cart is not included in the entry fee.

River Valley Golf Association Tournaments

March 18 Vache Grasse Greenwood Ar, March 25 Shadow Creek Sallisaw, April 1 Waldron, April 8 Ben Geren.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

RACQUETBALL

May 17-19 — 17th Annual DuBoise Electric Racquetball Pro/Am Classic at World Class Fitness. Sign up deadline May 14. For info call Dann Schwinger (479) 462-2813.

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

SOFTBALL

• The Ben Geren Softball Association will be accepting player and coach registrations until March 31. The BGSA office will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Games will start April 13. For more information contact (479) 646-9517 or visit www.bengerensoftball.com.

