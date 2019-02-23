UAFS will look to make up some ground in the Heartland Conference today when the Lions host the St. Mary’s Rattlers in their regular-season, home finale at the Stubblefield Center.

Tipoff will be 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHGG-FM 101.1 and KHGG-AM 1580, and live statistics and live stream will be available.

It will be Senior Day, and the Lions will honor their lone senior, guard Chris Crawford, during a pregame ceremony. It also will be homecoming, too, and the premiere of the university’s new fight song, “Fort Smith Pride”, will be during halftime.

It will be the first of two final regular-season games for the Lions, who will finish the regular season with a game against Oklahoma Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Eagles Nest in Oklahoma City.

UAFS (9-17, 3-11) is battling for a spot in the eight-team Heartland Conference Tournament, which will begin on Thursday, March 7, at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center in Tulsa, Okla. The Lions are currently ninth in the conference.

Lady Lions

UAFS Lady Lions will honor its four seniors and celebrate homecoming on today when the Lady Lions host the St. Mary’s Rattlers in Heartland Conference play at the Stubblefield Center.

Tipoff will be 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHGG-FM 101.1 and KHGG-AM 1580. Live statistics and live stream will be available.

UAFS will honor its four seniors — guards Mariah Green and Daijah Brown and forwards Ellie Lehne and Sarah Elkins during a pregame ceremony. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime of the women’s game.

It is the final home game of the regular season for the Lady Lions, who will finish the regular season with games against Oklahoma Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Eagles Nest in Oklahoma City and against Newman at 1 p.m. on March 2 at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita, Kan.

All eight league teams will qualify for the Heartland Conference Tournament, and the four-day tournament will begin March 7 at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center in Tulsa.