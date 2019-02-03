This story was originally printed in the Jan. 16 of the Press Argus-Courier.

Van Buren swept Trinity on Jan. 14 at home in a pair of River Valley Conference games to finish out the first half of the conference season.

Alma split with Greenwood at home.

Both teams traveled to Fort Smith on Jan. 17. Van Buren visits Darby while Alma heads to Chaffin.

The Lady Pointers (5-2) defeated Trinity 30-18 and the Pointers edged out the Buffaloes 39-35. The win pushed the Pointers (3-4) to finish the first half of the RVC schedule in fifth place, one game behind Alma (4-3).

Darby (1-6) was defeated by Kimmons on Monday. The Red Raiders beat Darby, who dropped to 1-6 in the RVC, 36-25.

The Airedales rolled past Greenwood 51-23 and the Lady Airedales (3-4) fell 42-33 to the Lady Bulldogs (7-0). Chaffin (4-3) upended Ramsey 31-8.

• The Dragons (7-10, 3-2) grabbed their third conference win with a 50-44 victory at Hackett on Jan. 11. Sophomore Ethan Gregory led with 17 points while Waylon Cluck added 11. Sean Irvan tossed in 10. Mountainburg hosted Danville on Jan. 15 and will travel to Lavaca on Friday, Jan. 18.

• The Lady Dragons suffered a setback in a 46-40 overtime loss to Hackett. Emily France led Mountainburg (8-9) with 11 points while Madelyn Beasley added 10.

• The junior Lady Dragons continue to roll with back-to-back wins over the weekend. Mountainburg defeated Hackett 37-11 on Friday will Haley Reed scoring 12 points. Kaylie Ayala and Jordan Watkins added six points each. The junior Lady Dragons also defeated Danville in the first round of the Opal Pistole tournament held at County Line. Reed led with 10 points and Maggie Burrough tossed in nine.

• The Pirates (7-13) dropped a 56-42 to West Fork on Jan. 11. Cedarville hosted Mansfield to start a three-game homestand on Jan. 15 and will Charleston (Jan. 18) and Lincoln (Jan. 22) before going back on the road to Waldron (Jan. 24).

• On Friday, the Lady Pirates (9-9, 3-3) edged out West Fork 49-48.

• The Lady YellowJackets dropped a 48-27 decision to St. Paul on Jan. 11.

• The YellowJackets fell to St. Paul 53-48 in the away game on Jan. 11. Eight different players scored for Mulberry with Rick Reeves’ 17 points. Adam Hoyle added seven and John Wilmoth tossed in six.