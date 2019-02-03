This story originally ran in the Jan. 16 edition of the Press Argus-Courier.

The Pointers and Lady Pointers returned home on Jan. 15, both in search of their first 6A-West wins this season.

They hosted Rogers Heritage on Jan. 11.

The Pointers will be back on the road for the next few gamew before returning home on Jan. 25 to host Springdale.

Both Heritage squads were also seeking their first conference wins this season, and like Van Buren, they, too, have been competitive against some of the top teams and players in the conference.

The Lady Pointers held Fayetteville to a season-low in the 43-25 loss and to 21 points few than the Lady Bulldogs have averaged this season.

The Lady Pointers outscored Fayetteville, 6-5, in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

The Pointers fell behind the Bulldogs, 11-0, to open Friday’s game then won the second quarter, 12-10, before talented Fayetteville exploded for 23 points in the third quarter. Fayetteville is ranked No. 1 in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media statewide poll.

Logan Brothers scored 13 points to pace the Pointers.

Bentonville West was chosen as host site for the Class 6A state tournament, which will be held February 26 through March 2.