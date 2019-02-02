This story originally ran in the Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 12.

The Dragons (6-10, 2-2) defeated Johnson County Westside 49-31 in conference play on Jan. 8. Sophomore Ethan Gregory led with 14 points followed by nine from Jacob Ortlieb and eight from Sean Irvan. Mountainburg will host Danville on Jan. 15 and will travel back to Sebastian County on Jan. 18 to face Lavaca.

• The Lady Dragons (8-8, 1-3) fell to Westside, 46-42. Madelyn Beasley paced Mountainburg with 20 points and Emily France added nine.

• The Junior Lady Dragons improved to 13-1 as they defeated Westside 38-13. Both Haley Reed and Maggie Burrough had nine points each. The junior high squads begin to play in the Opal Pistole tournament on Jan. 12 at County Line.

• Cedarville’s Lady Pirates (8-9, 2-3) dropped a 49-48 decision to Greenland on Jan. 8. They will begin a three-game homestand starting on Jan. 11 followed by hosting Charleston and Lincoln next week.

• Cedarville (7-12, 1-4) defeated Greenland in the men’s game to pick up their first conference win of the season.

• Mulberry (9-10, 2-3) defeated Oark at “Cotton” Havener Gymnasium on 45-34 for their second league victory on Jan. 8. The YellowJackets led 16-9 after the first quarter and was up 24-14 by halftime. Mulberry had two players reach double digits as Noah Cagle led with 15 points and Rick Reeves tossed in 10. Adam Hoyle added eight while both John Wilmoth and Joseph Lewis had five points each.

• The Lady YellowJackets were unable to hold off an Oark rally as it led for the middle quarters during the conference action in the 47-43 loss Jan. 8. Oark led 9-6 after the first quarter, but the Lady YellowJackets battled back and was up 20-18 at halftime. Mulberry extended its lead 31-27 going into the final quarter. Payton King led Mulberry with 13 points while Holly had 10 and Amee Parish tossed in nine. Monica Fisk and Paige Childers added five and four points respectively.