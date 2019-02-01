This story originally ran in the Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 9, 2019.

Ethan Gregory scored 17 points and Sean Irvan added 10 in the 54-42 loss to Eureka Springs on Jan. 4. The Lady Dragons lost 49-34. Mountainburg travels to Johnson County Westside on Jan. 8 and to Hackett on Jan. 11. The Dragons next home game is Jan. 15 against Danville.

• Cedarville returned to conference play on Jan. 8 at Greenland and will travel to West Fork on Jan. 11. The Pirates will have back-to-back home games on Jan. 15 and 18 against Mansfield and Charleston respectively.

• Mulberry hosted Oark on Jan. 8 and will travel to St. Paul on Jan. 11 for two more conference games. The YellowJackets will host Future School of Fort Smith on Jan. 18