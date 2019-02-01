This story originally ran in the Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 9, 2019.

Taelon Peter had 18 points and Ceja Mann and D.J. George combined for 32 points as Alma rolled past Vilonia on Jan. 4, 61-49.

Alma (10-1, 1-0) led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

Mann, a junior, had 17 and George, also a junior, had 15 in the victory.

Alma traveled to Siloam Springs on Jan. 8.

Vilonia 63, Alma 34

Vilonia held Alma to nine second half points while pulling away for a 63-34 win in the 5A-West opener for both teams.

Sophomore Lauren Patterson scored 10 of her 17 points in the first half as the Lady Eagles built a 27-25 halftime lead.

But the Lady Airedales, paced by Cassidy Cooper’s team-high 15 points, managed only nine points in the final half. Alma’s Ariel Towns-Robinson finished with 12 points.

On the Road Again

Alma hit the road to Siloam Springs to continue 5A-West play on Tuesday (Jan. 8).

“We haven’t been on the road a lot,” Alma head coach Stan Flenor said. “We’ll be tested on Tuesday night. That’s never an easy place to play. That’s how you grow up, that’s how you become a team: your ups and downs.”

Siloam Springs opened 5A-West at home with a sweep of Beebe. The Panthers won, 41-39, despite not scoring more than 12 points in a quarter.

The Lady Airedales dropped their conference opener to Vilonia on Friday night.

Alma trailed 15-10 after a quarter and trimmed the deficit to 27-25 at the half.

Cassidy Cooper scored 17 points and Ariel Towns-Robinson had 12 points.

Siloam Springs beat Beebe, 35-33, despite missing all five free-throw attempts in the last half.