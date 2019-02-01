This story originally ran in the Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 9.

The Cyclones outscored Alma 10-2 in overtime to win the consolation contest 47-39 during Jan. 5 early game of the Van Buren Freshman Academy Tournament held Coleman Campus.

Alma’s Dylan Cluck hit a three with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Hays Vines, who finished with a game-high 15 points (all threes), hit his final trey of the afternoon to give the Whirlwinds the lead for good with 1:30 remaining in overtime. Marcus Jackson, who had eight points, added another three before Cluck tossed in two more points. Cluck would finish with a team-high 12 points.

Donyae May, who finished with 10 points, shot 4 of 4 down the stretch to help sustain Russellville’s lead.

Alma trailed 26-24 to start the four quarter.

Logan Taylor, who had eight points, hit a three to give Alma its first lead since the start of the game. Vines hit a three of his own on the next possession and Russellville reclaimed the lead. The game would change leads twice before settling to 35-32.

Hunter Mcalister tossed in 10 while Conner Stacy added nine for Alma.

In the Jan. 3 game, Stacy led with 12 points and Mcalister tossed in 11 in Alma’s loss to Conway.

Russellville 26, Alma 19

The Lady Winds utilized a 9-0 run in the second quarter to take the lead and held off a Lady Airedales rally for the duration of the game on Jan. 5 during the Van Buren Freshman Academy Tournament.

Alma led 6-1 after a basket from Halyn Carmack with 5:34 remaining in the game. Lydia Hale, who finished with a team-high nine points fueled almost all the run by scoring seven of the next nine points for Russellville. The Lady Cyclones were up 10-6 going into the break.

The Lady Airedales battled back and took the lead 13-12 off another Carmack basket with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Leah Babb gave Russellville the lead back with a long three, but Olivia Spears came right back and Alma tied up the game 15-15 going into the final quarter of the contest.

The Lady Winds shot 6 of 9 from the line in the fourth quarter while Alma was just 2 of 6.

Carmack had a game-high 10 points while Taelynn Perry tossed in six.

Conway won the opening round against the Lady Airedales, 52-22, on Jan. 4. Perry finished with seven points for Alma.

VAN BUREN

• Van Buren defeated both Alma teams on Jan. 7 when River Valley Conference play resumed. The Pointers won 36-33 while the Lady Pointers was victorious with a 26-16 score. Van Buren travels to Greenwood on Jan. 10 while Alma visits Fort Smith Trinity.

• Van Buren dropped a 50-21 decision to Fayetteville on Jan. 7 after the Lady Bulldogs led 39-9 in the first half. Lauren Lindsey had 19 points and Caroline Lyles had 16 to lead Fayetteville in the first half. Lindsey would finish with 26 and Lyles had 17. Bri Ball had 12 points as the Lady Pointers defeated Russellville 25-22 on Jan. 3.

• Fayetteville survived a second-half push by Van Buren to win contest 45-38 on Jan. 7. The Bulldogs led 26-12 at the break and pushed its lead to 30-16 with just over 4:00 remaining in the third quarter. The Pointers got rolling thanks to a shot by No. 5 and went on to outscore Fayetteville 17-4 to make it 34-33 with 3:34 left in the game. It would be as close Van Buren would get for the duration fo the game. Landon Galsper, who finished with 18 points, for Fayetteville hit back-to-back threes and the Bulldogs were back up 40-35. Brady Connor led all scorers with 25 points for Van Buren.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Booneville defeated Northridge 27-23 during the eighth grade back on Dec. 21. Both teams were tied at the break, 12-12, and Northridge was up 21-16 going into the fourth quarter. Seven players contributed to Northridge’s scoring. Ava Jones and Vi Johnson both had five points each to pace the Lady Pointers.