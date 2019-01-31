This story originally ran in the Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 5.

Sapulpa’s Tamarian Poindexter had 27 points on Dec. 29 to help host Sapulpa hand Van Buren a 51-37 setback in the final round of the Sapulpa Tournament.

Lexi Miller led the Pointers (8-6) with 16 points. Emmalee Greebe finished with 11.

Miller and Kayleigh Evans were named to the All-Tournament team.

Van Buren 60, Sapulpa JV 18

The Lady Pointers had thrRyan led with 17 points and Emmalee Greene tossed in 16. Kayleigh Evans added 11 for Van Buren.

Pleasant Grove (Texas) 66, Van Buren 64

The Pointers trailed 30-23 at halftime but a late second-half rally came up just short as Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove won the seventh-place game.

Kam Woods scored 14 points to lead four Hawks in double figures. Dre Robinson added 13, Jared Glover 12 and Marcus Burris 10.

For Van Buren, Brayden Gilmore recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Logan Brothers finished with 13 points, while Mari Newton had 12.

J.A. Fair 58, Van Buren 43

Jacori Cranford led three War Eagles in double figures with 14 points on Dec. 27 consolation-round win.

Erlon Boose added 13 points and Kamal Polite 12 for Fair.

For the Pointers, who play Pleasant Grove at 1 p.m. Saturday for seventh place, Gary Phillips and Logan Brothers had 17 and 13 points, respectively.