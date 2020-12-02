My wonderful friend, he could scarcely contain himself. Like essentially all of his countrymen, he’d been "contained" on his side of the border for months, and now was sensing relief. Not that his native soil, his Canada, is a gulag. But, as were so many of said countrymen, he and his wife lifelong were accustomed to nodding to the customs inspectors of both the U.S. and Canada upon their frequent back-and-forth between British Columbia and Washington State. Then, in March, Covid-19. Then --

Lockdown. The agreement was bilateral; trilateral, actually, as identical restrictions were imposed by our government and Mexico’s. Border crossings would be restricted to vehicles deemed "essential" — those ferrying vital supplies and workers. Exemptions were granted for some educational and diplomatic travelers. The North American protocol was effective March 21.

Three days later, Arkansas would report its first confirmed deaths from the coronavirus. About three weeks later, the U.S. - Canada - Mexico travel ban, originally contemplated as a 30-day experiment, was extended. And extended again. And again. It is scheduled for reassessment on December 21.

The cross-border prohibitions largely exempted air travel, and as the pandemic wore on, additional, comparatively narrow exceptions were carved out for surface transit. Enthusiasm for broader relaxation has been mostly mid-continent: Canada looked at its southern neighbor and saw a Covid case rate that was four times its own, and a death rate more nearly triple its 33 fatalities per 100,000 population. Mexico was uneasy as well; it had even fewer cases per capita than Canada (and only about a fifth of the U.S. measure).

So it was not any impending suspension of the travel regs, no inside information about a grace period or some such, that set my buddy to his keyboard to dash off his message of hope. It looks as though the vaccine has arrived, he wrote, maybe not just one but three varieties, all of them viable. Yes, yes, yes — it’ll be probably spring before the stuff is in widespread distribution, but by golly it’s coming. And that would mean that he and his wonderful wife, and another splendid couple from a different Canadian province, could journey south to meet up with my bride and me and two other couples from the Lower 48 in the summer of ’21.

You see, the ten of us, we five couples, we’ve been sharing a part of our summers with one another for longer than a decade now, planning our rendezvous

months in advance, sketching out picnic menus, that kind of friendship. By late January or early February this year everything was set: airline reservations, lodging, etc. If any of us noticed any especially threatening news from Asia, it failed to register. Such is the shield that expectation can provide.

And then along came this — thing, this virus, this force, invisible save to the electron microscope, its malevolence global, unrivaled in our lifetimes. If it turned our summer upside down, we ten tell ourselves, it didn’t turn our lives upside down, not really. At the top of the list, we ten still have lives, when 1.5 million have lost theirs. We ten thus far have kept the virus at bay while 63 million have struggled to overcome it, most successfully, many not.

I read over my friend’s cyber-missive, wondering what ratio of wet blanket to cheerleader my reply should employ. Yes, I answered, the vaccine news is wonderful, better than that if the clinical results continue to demonstrate that the various compounds are as effective as they seem to be. Great, if millions can be immunized by late spring, if the logistical problems can be overcome and the supply chain maintained.

But to reach spring, I suggested, let alone summer, we have to survive the winter that’s at our doorstep. That very afternoon, I noted, the number of my fellow Arkansans who’ve died of Covid crept past the 2,500 mark. And that our state set a record that same day for not only Covid hospitalizations, but for the number of patients in intensive care and the number requiring ventilation.

The experts, the disease pros: too often ridiculed, insulted, attacked, dismissed as "socialists" or whatever — they have been on target almost unerringly. For months they have warned that the season ahead could easily be, probably will be, the deadliest since the virus made its way to our shores.

My money’s on them, I wrote my Vancouver friend. His money, too, he responded in a follow-up e-mail, provided Canadian dollars were acceptable. I assured him they would be, regardless of the exchange rate. Pesos, too.

Steve Barnes is host of "Arkansas Week" on Arkansas PBS.