You have sat quiet for four years while the president has embarrassed our country, cheated, lied, bribed and trashed anybody who disagreed with the filth he spewed. You sat by when he kowtowed to Putin in Helsinki. That was one of the most embarrassing and disgusting things I have ever seen done to our country! Yet, as I said, you sat by and said nothing.

Do either of you have any ethics at all? Backbones? Does Moscow Mitch have that much control over you? Are you so worried about your career that you would sell your pride to keep it?