My family’s company has been in Fort Smith since 1958. In our three generations, we’ve watched Fort Smith and the entire region grow. I urge citizens of Sebastian County to vote for the renewal of the 0.25% sales and use tax supporting the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

We are always looking for talented people in all areas of our business. We have been blessed to be able to hire team members who have received training from UAFS in a number of fields. From technicians who have been through electrical and energy sustainability classes, to those with business-related courses like accounting and marketing, the quality of education provided is second-to-none. We’re proud to employ people who choose to learn and stay in the River Valley. In addition to traditional collegiate courses, we have also benefited from the UAFS Family Enterprise Center, which provides invaluable assistance to family businesses like our own.

UAFS has grown its campus, recruited and hired top-notch professors and is rated as one of the top public universities in the south. That wouldn’t have happened without support from the community.

On Nov. 3, please join me in voting FOR UAFS and Sebastian County.