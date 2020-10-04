It’s no secret that America’s health care system is broken. You don’t need to look any further than the recent presidential debate, where both candidates sparred over health care proposals and what should be done on a federal level. Many people are saying that Republicans don’t actually have a plan, but that simply isn’t true. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and I have teamed up to introduce the Fair Care Act of 2020 (FCA), a health care bill that takes more than 75 bipartisan provisions and many other ideas and brings them together into a comprehensive bill.

With two goals of increasing those covered by health insurance and lowering the overall cost of health care, this legislation brings both commonsense and innovative solutions to a complex health care problem. Some of the main provisions include:

• Increasing the number of insured individuals

• Protecting patients with preexisting conditions

• Ensuring affordable coverage for those who need it most

• Simplifying and expanding tax-free contribution towards medical expenses

• Promoting transparency and fair practices in all forms of health care

• Lowering the cost of prescription drugs, premiums and health care services

• Bringing modern solutions to health care in a post-coronavirus world

This bicameral bill is one I’ve been working on for almost three years, and I’m really looking forward to talking more with my colleagues about why this can be a conservative solution to many of the health care issues we’ve faced. It’s time to put party politics aside and come together to solve these problems in a way that works for everyone.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman represents Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District.