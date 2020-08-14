Before I go too far, allow me to help you to remain on the right track. There is no racist intent or statements in this article. As the scripture says, “If a man be ignorant, let him be ignorant” 1 Cor. 14:38.

I heard that ignorance does not dignify an answer. We live and learn!

My desire is that all people will understand that the Black church is the pinnacle, the cornerstone, and sanctuary in the Black neighborhood. It is the place where collectively we meet God for prayer, worship, and the learning of the Word. It’s a place for families to receive comfort from pastoral counselling.

As a young boy, the Black church was there for various meetings, educational classes, training, Cub, Boy, and Girl Scout meetings, choir rehearsals, fellowship, decisions made for a better life, learning to listen and obey all adults and respect for our pastor and for our Sunday School teachers.

As young boys and girls we learned to assist elderly people as needed. There was no place like the Black church! We were taught to work and save some of the small change we earned. We passed clothes that were no longer our size to other families that needed them, at no cost.

We patronized the neighborhood stores, barber shops, beauty salons, and our parents knew the man that could “fix” trucks and cars in his garage and the unlicensed plumber to “fix” pipes inside and under the house.

We had to prepare for Sunday School and church on a Saturday night. We didn’t have a large clothes closet to choose from. We knew what were school clothes, church clothes, and what we called “round,” not “around,” but “round the house” clothes!

We polished our shoes with liquid shoe polish and placed them on old newspapers to dry and be ready for Sunday. At some point, we only had a #2 or 3 tub for bathing with more newspaper around on the floor where the tub was in order to step out on something dry.

As boys, we had a clean haircut. The girls’ hair was neatly pressed, braided or with plats or curls with a few pretty ribbons and on Sunday off to church we would walk.

We gave our offerings of a dime, nickel, or pennies to our Sunday School teacher. I can at this age remember all of their names. We all loved Mrs. Frax! I will always remember the Black church. It is where I cut my spiritual teeth!

My Black brothers and sisters, I am not telling you to leave the church you are presently attending. Know that we are Black history and refuse to wait for February to celebrate the great achievements of many Black people! We sing songs we can identify with, “We come this far by faith leaning on the Lord” and “How great thou are!”

Our God is a great God and we could never do anything without His power and authority that has been freely given to us through His beloved Son, Jesus Christ! As a pastor, I don’t look at this work as a job, but as a high calling, and I will never, never, never forget that it has its roots in the Holy Bible. How can I forget the Black church and don’t you forget the Black church!

The Rev. Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor at Breath of Life Church at Pine Bluff.

