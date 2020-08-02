Isn't it just amazing how these people sitting at home, know all the facts and have all the answers? They certainly could do a better job if they were in charge, right? I think they're mostly just uninformed complainers. The country can't just shut down for very long or risk a recession. The no jobs, no money, can't afford doctors, sick and fighting the hunger pains should scare everyone. As it is the country is far in debt and borrowing more to pay people to stay home. So, do you get the country back up and running or do nothing while the country circles the drain? Where are those people with all the answers? Now if every kid had access to the internet, those that did would do the lessons or the parents would make their kids do the lessons, everything would probably be all right. Unfortunately, attending school is the next best answer. If you do keep them home, for how long? Year, two or three? Do they then go back to the last partial year and repeat? Would 16-year-olds in with 13-year-olds work? Do you graduate them even though they can barely read? Where are those people with all the answers?

People just will not wear the masks. People just will not distance themselves from others. Some say it's all a scam, if they get sick it was meant to be, or they just don't like wearing a mask. In any case, it's these people that are making this virus spread. The virus is mutating so if you get one strain, hypothetically you could then catch a different strain. It's possible, that if we don't all work together on this thing, it could just last for many years.