Did you know that there are now 15 states that Arkansas residents may not travel to unless we first self-quarantine for 14 days? That should be the wake-up call telling us we need to get this pandemic under control now.

The best way to do that is to wear a mask. Yeah, I know, you can find stuff on the internet that claims masks are bad, but it's all hooey.

Even if they don't benefit you, they are the only tool we have to limit our ability to accidentally transmit a virus we may not even know we’re carrying to someone who is unable to handle it. Ask anyone who's been hospitalized with COVID-19, or their survivors, and they'll tell you it's not an acceptable risk.

No one in local government wants to force you to wear a mask. They won't have to if we'll all just do what we know is right.

Fellow believers, the song tells us, "They'll know we are Christians by our love." Right now, wearing a mask is the best way to not only proclaim that love, but to prove it.