Mississippi will have to make a decision about its flag because of pressure from inside and out, and then we’ll have to see what that means for Arkansas.

The state directly to our east is now a hotspot in the debate over Confederate imagery because its state flag is the only one that includes the Confederate flag.

This has been an ongoing debate in Mississippi, where 38% of its citizens are African Americans, compared to 15.7% in Arkansas. Many universities, cities, counties, and businesses no longer display their own state flag, and while Ole Miss sports teams are still known as the "Rebels," they’re no longer represented by the Confederate "Colonel Reb."

Voters chose to keep the flag in a 2001 statewide election, but American society has shifted, and powerful entities are more willing to force cultural change. Both the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference recently banned holding postseason tournaments in Mississippi, and Walmart is no longer selling or displaying the Mississippi flag. The state’s Baptists have called for changing it.

Mississippi eventually will decide to do what it voted against doing in 2001. Too many people want change inside, and there’s too much pressure coming from outside.

Once Mississippi changes its flag, will pressure increase on Arkansas to change its, or will public attention turn toward other matters? Several states’ flags also refer to the Confederacy. Our reference is subtle — one star among four in the center that mark the state’s being part of France, Spain, the United States, and the Confederacy.

It can be argued that the Confederate star represents a historical commemoration rather than a political statement, like Mississippi’s flag does. One counterargument is that the Confederate star occupies a special place alone above the word "Arkansas."

The issue arose in the 2019 legislative session, when former state Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, proposed representing Native American nations rather than the Confederacy. Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, proposed the four stars instead should represent nature, heritage, innovation and opportunity. Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, proposed simply removing all legal explanations of the flag’s elements.

Unlike Mississippi’s situation, none of the proposals would require Arkansas to actually alter its flag. None of them passed.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson supported Blake’s efforts, saying in a statement published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was "certain it will come back up for debate in future legislative sessions." Two years earlier, Hutchinson had successfully pushed to separate the state’s commemorations of the birthdays of Dr. Martin Luther King and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — another idea that had taken more than one session.

The issue will arise again when legislators meet in 2021. Calls for change will be louder. It will be Hutchinson’s last regular legislative session. Will he want to expend his political capital on such a divisive and probably losing issue? It would probably depend on how much pressure the state is feeling from outside entities to whom Hutchinson must "sell" Arkansas. He seems intent on passing a hate crimes bill, which would take a lot out of him.

The flag is not the only issue regarding Confederate imagery. Monuments have been or will be moved in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Bentonville after public pressure, and debates are occurring in Fort Smith and Hot Springs. The State Capitol grounds is home to three, including the Confederate Soldiers Monument. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, when it was dedicated in 1905, four decades after the war ended, Gov. Jeff Davis said, "at this altar we each … pay our devotions and make our offerings to the cause we each know was right, the cause of the Confederacy."

An altar is not a place where you merely remember history. An altar is a place where you worship something.

Arkansas hasn’t seen mobs tearing down statues like other states have seen, and hopefully it won’t. That’s not the right way to do things. However, this is a moment to reconsider the state’s relationship with its past.

It will not be the last moment, even if, this time, the star’s meaning doesn’t change and the monuments remain. In the Arkansas of much of my lifetime, the prevailing cultural attitude has been that "we" lost the war. Younger generations identify with the "we" that won, and they’ll be around longer.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.