Early 1960s, Pine Bluff. I’m ignoring high school homework for the year’s best-seller, a novel entitled “Seven Days in May.” It involves a planned overthrow of the U.S. government by a cabal of generals, including the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, plus some far-right Senate allies, all convinced that a naïve president is unwittingly sacrificing the country to a flawed arms treaty. The republic is saved when a Marine officer similarly skeptical of the president’s policies but who reveres the Constitution uncovers the plot and blows the whistle.

That was the year I raced through Sinclair Lewis’s “It Can’t Happen Here,” published three decades earlier. Though set in the U.S. and intended as a send-up of Louisiana’s Huey Long, it eerily foretold the rise of fascism in Europe. A Depression-era demagogue promising prosperity and the restoration of American greatness dupes a frightened electorate, wins the White House and quickly invokes extra-Constitutional authority over public and private institutions: co-opting the military and setting it against street demonstrators, humiliating and imprisoning judges and congressmen, fattening his family and wealthy friends. There are even insults directed at, and an invasion of — Mexico.

Early 2017: I clipped an article detailing the Pentagon’s bewilderment at the new commander-in-chief’s bizarre rages and stunning ignorance of defense and foreign policy. Quite certain it would not be the last of its kind, I dropped it into a fresh folder I labeled “Trump/Generals.” In succeeding months the file expanded steadily before ballooning in recent days to its present half-inch thickness: news accounts, interview transcripts and documents, all involving the president’s threat to side-step governors and order troops into cities where protests of the death of George Floyd at police hands in Minneapolis were tainted by vandalism and looting. That, and the dispersal of demonstrators to allow Mr. Trump to have his picture taken holding a Bible outside a church. (There’s a second folder involving Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and his now-storied “Send in the Troops” essay.)

Fiction to reality: The generals, those in retirement and free to speak, are rebelling. A sample:

— Gen. James Mattis, former NATO commander, who resigned in dismay as Mr. Trump’s first Secretary of Defense: "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people, does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us."

— Gen. John Kelly, former Secretary of Homeland Security, who resigned as Mr. Trump’s chief of staff: “We need to look harder at who we elect. We should…put them through a filter. What is their character? What are their ethics? Are they willing to represent all their constituents, not just the base?”

— Lt. Gen. John Allen, who led U.S. forces in Afghanistan: “I never believed the Constitution was under threat until recently. We should all be attentive right now to how the rule of law is being administered in this country.”

— Adm. James Stavridis, former NATO commander: “(M)any of us watched (soldiers) clear peaceful protesters out of Lafayette Square. And it rang of what the founders feared more than anything — the use of armed active duty military against citizens.”

— Gen. Martin Dempsey, a chairman of the Joint Chiefs: “Our fellow citizens are not the enemy. (T)hat the military would be called in to dominate and to suppress what, for the most part, were peaceful protests — admittedly, where some had opportunistically turned them violent — was very dangerous to me."

— Gen. Wesley Clark, Arkansas’s own, and another NATO commander: “The streets of the United States are not Afghanistan. If you want to make an enemy of the American people, you put the uniformed armed services in America's cities and tell them to ‘fix bayonets’ and, as (Cotton) said, "take no quarter."

— Adm. William McRaven, US Special Operations Commander: “You’re not going to use, whether it’s the military or the National Guard, to clear peaceful American citizens for the President of the United States to take a photo op. There is nothing morally right about that.”

Mr. Trump’s current defense secretary and the Joint Chief’s sitting chairman have signaled profound disagreement with Mr. Trump, if not as publicly nor as vociferously as have the almost one thousand former military and diplomatic veterans of both parties who, in the past week, have excoriated the president’s tactics, rhetoric, judgment and character.

And a third book, for those who prefer pure fact to allegory, who accept that truth can be stranger and more terrifying than fiction: national security expert Peter Bergen’s “Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos.” One could come away from it less frightened that the military might seize power than that it wouldn’t.

Steve Barnes is a veteran journalist and host of Arkansas PBS’s “Arkansas Week.”