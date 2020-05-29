As of Friday, May 29, more than 100,000 people in the United States have died as a result of COVID-19. The stress of unemployment, isolation, and working on the front lines of this pandemic has also impacted the mental health of countless others, many of which have lost their lives to sucide and drug or alcohol abuse. On Monday, June 1, we will join the nation in a Day of Mourning and Lament for every life lost during this pandemic.

Losing a loved one is never easy. Due to social distancing, the nature of COVID-19 has made this process even more difficult. We have not been able to gather, bury our loved ones, and comfort each other as we would like. At times, this can make our grief and uncertainty even more lonely.

However, no one is alone. We are all connected by the lives of the people that have changed us forever. They are parents, children, grandparents, friends, extended relatives, and brothers and sisters. Although they are gone, we will never forget the way they made us smile and laugh. We will never forget the moments they comforted us and shared important life lessons. Nothing can ever take away the joy that they have given us over the course of our lives.

On Monday, flags will be lowered at half-staff throughout the day to honor these individuals. The city will pause for moments of silence. Church bells and sirens will ring at noon, including police sirens. Residents are encouraged to honk their car horns at this time. The color green is a symbol of the compassion that communities share for those in grief. Therefore, residents may express their support by wearing green ribbons as pins, tying them to trees in their front yards, and shining green porch lights from their front doors throughout the night. Green light bulbs can be purchased at local shopping venues.

In these precious moments, we will mourn together as a nation. However, we will remember this pandemic for the rest of our lives. Therefore, even after these moments are over, we must not only honor those that we have lost, we must also love and support each other.

Now and always, we are all in this together.

— Mayor Shirley Washington, City of Pine Bluff.