A pandemic is classified as an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of a population. This term is currently being used to describe COVID-19, the virus which nearly everyone is familiar with at this time. For comparison, an epidemic is an outbreak of a disease that spreads quickly and affects many individuals at the same time. This is the term being used to describe the impact that drugs, particularly opioids, has had on our nation for the last several years.

You'll notice that the two terms, whose definitions have been provided by Merriam Webster, are nearly identical. The key differences exist in the geographic reach and the distinction between "many" and "exceptionally high" when used to describe the number of people affected. So, pandemics occur over a vast geographic region and affect more people than epidemics. This makes sense, given that the drug epidemic is specific to our nation, and COVID-19 is an international phenomenon.

In America, we're dealing with a set of factors that no other country has had to face. Trying to figure out how to keep fighting an epidemic amid a rapidly moving pandemic has proven to be complicated. For drug addiction, that means continuing to deliver effective treatment despite COVID-19's firm grip on our attention and resources. Probably the most challenging factor in this is maintaining the protocols of social distancing and isolation in an industry rooted in face-to-face interactions and group settings.

Most people's idea of substance abuse treatment looks like many people gathered together in a room or building talking. And unfortunately, this is relatively accurate. Since it's inception, the main models for treatment involve group therapy. But addiction treatment has made some changes of late, and one of the biggest is how we address opioid dependence.

Medication-Assisted Therapy, or MAT, consists of giving patients medications like Methadone and Suboxone to treat their addiction. Because these medications are opioids, this is a highly regulated practice intended to curb abuse. But again, this system is not designed for a viral pandemic and requires most patients to visit a clinic daily to receive their dose. These clinics often see over a thousand patients in a day and have long lines with full waiting rooms.

As you can see, treatment settings like these are ripe grounds for transmission of COVID-19. Add this to the high-risk lifestyle that comes along with addiction, and you have a recipe for potential disaster. To help adapt to this risk, the American Society of Addiction Medicine has issued new clinical guidance on their webpage, based on federal recommendations. But these mostly apply to MAT providers for opioid use disorder.

They suggest allowing clients to take home a 14-day supply of their medication if they need to quarantine due to the illness. But this is up to the discretion of the clinic, based on the patient's history and likelihood that they won't abuse the medications. It's a judgment call, and most clinics are put in a difficult situation.

At this point, all we can do is use common sense. The CDC has recommended that amid COVID-19, people with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. It also issued guidance for healthcare facilities for how to sanitize and protect against the virus adequately, but that's it. Since this is a new situation, we're subject to doing our best job and hopefully learning from it.

Marcel Gemme has been helping people struggling with substance abuse for over 20 years. He first started as an intake counselor for a drug rehabilitation center in 2000. With drug and alcohol problems constantly on the rise he utilized his website, Addicted.org, and community outreach as a way to spread awareness. His primary focus is threefold: education, prevention and rehabilitation.

