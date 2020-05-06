Fingers crossed

President Trump has never been wrong or made a mistake! Especially about the coronavirus. He knows everything about viruses.

Everything he has ever done is perfect. How do I know? He said so, and I believe everything he says.

My fingers are crossed. And at 85 years old it was sure hard to get them crossed.

So, Dr. Fauci should never have hinted that if they had acted sooner lives might have been saved. I think he should be fired, don’t you?

Oh golly, I’ve crossed my fingers again. I sure hope I can get them uncrossed. It’s hard enough to hold these knitting needles.