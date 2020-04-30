Praying nurses make a difference

The annual Nurses Prayer Breakfast was scheduled for National Nurses Week. Then the coronavirus approached our nation. Social isolation went into effect as a preventative method to lessen the spread of the virus that has reached pandemic proportions. Many stores closed, schools and churches went on a timely hold basis. Soon, we began experiencing a temporary change in lifestyle. The prayer group knew this would effect our Nurses Prayer Breakfast. We could not meet collectively in a group of more than 10 and with a 6-foot social distancing limitation.

It was through much prayer and with God’s guidance, direction and a revelation, the format was changed to “Quiet Moments — Alone With God.” While we are in isolation, we can go from meeting collectively to an individual homebound-mode of ministry. This will be a time for prayer, meditation and scripture reading during National Nurses Week, May 6-12. “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8).

This is a time for praying for our frontline nurses and doctors as they work in the confined and contagious disease units, giving direct hands-on care. They have been working diligently on 12-hour shifts in a harm’s way atmosphere, caring for COVID-19 patients, oftentimes without the protection of gloves, masks, shields and other vital supplies.

We are thankful and grateful to God for all medical and nonmedical staff, and all those in between, for their protection of everyone. We will cover the workers and patients with our prayers. Also, to the retired nurses and many others who are making homemade face masks, it truly does take a village. It is heartwarming to see the many ways people have joined together with a compassionate outreach to others with their many deeds of kindness. Let the word “kindness” permeate your thoughts until it becomes your mantra, because kindness matters.

Louise Rogers, retired nurse