Giving in the time of COVID-19

Antioch for Youth and Family provides food assistance to thousands locally

Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Feeding America. Oprah Winfrey donates $1 million to Feeding America. Publix Supermarkets donate $2 million to Feeding America. Smithfield donates 10 million pounds of meat and Sargento donates 2 million pounds of cheese to Feeding America. VISA gift cards donate 5% of gift card sales to Feeding America. Donations equivalent to 90 million meals have been donated by Subway, Subaru and Circle K Stores. A team of celebrities including Leonardo Di Caprio donate $12 million to establish America’s Food Fund to support Feeding America and the World Central Kitchen. Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s Blue and You Foundation donates $500,000 to the three largest food banks in Arkansas as well as $25,000 to each United Way in Arkansas specifically to fight food insecurity. The list goes on.

Not one dime nor dime’s value, however, of these has yet to make their way to the door of Antioch for Youth and Family — the largest food assistance nonprofit in the region. Thankfully, OK Foods and Tyson have stepped up to provide direct-to-household donations of their chicken products.

When the Fort Smith Public School’s shuttered its doors on March 17, a significant void was created in the welfare of children in this area. With a free/reduced meal participation rate of 72% that affects 10,200 children, the void amounts to 938,000 missing meals in the lives of children living in low income households. School "grab and go’s" are making a dent in that total by only about 15,000 meals a week. The missing meals are hammering the budgets of low-income families made even worse by reduced work hours and furloughs.

Antioch for Youth and Family estimates its efforts over the next three months to help fill that void and also keep low-income elderly and disabled persons nourished. Its three COVID-19 response programs will cost $96,000 at a minimum and could easily top $120,000 during the next three months. The goals of these programs are straightforward — help 11,200 local people this month get to next month. The programs are expandable to reach as many as 20,000 persons in need. And this does not include any produce or other foods distributed to compliment the Fort Smith Public School District’s "Grab and Go" program. Those efforts add take-home fresh fruit and vegetable supplements that reach an additional 4,000 children weekly.

With local businesses hunkered down to weather the current downturn and financially fit families waiting for the brunt of their stock portfolios, pension funds and 401K’s to hit bottom, local donations have slowed to a trickle. The help given at the top is simply not reaching the bottom.

Thirty years of work experience at ABF taught me one particular lesson. Last mile logistics is the hardest and most expensive. And sure enough, the work at Antioch, just as at other community pantries is labor intensive. It requires an army of volunteers and a fleet of trucks involved in procurement, loading and unloading, warehousing, repackaging, scheduling and distributing.

The purpose and intent of these gifts is what matters most and which is why major corporations and major celebrities are flooding in their financial support. They want food to cross the thresholds of those most affected. They want to assure, just as all of us do, that all children are properly fed and remain calm, the old and compromised are properly nourished and stay strong, and struggling adults continue to have hope that this downturn will reverse and the heavy burdens on their shoulders will be somewhat lifted. At this time, I ask you to help Antioch get more food to cross more thresholds.

Ken Kupchick is a consultant to Antioch for Youth and Family. He can be reached at kkupchick@gmail.com. Donations may be made to P.O. Box 1571, Fort Smith AR, 72902 or online at antiochyouthfamily.org.