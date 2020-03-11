It is a privilege and a blessing to have lived my life in the greatest constitutional republic ever founded. It is not a perfect nation, but one based on the principles of faith and personal freedom never known before or surpassed since, created by a group of wise and thoughtful forefathers who fought and died to give us our country. I support our current president, but like many of you, whether you support him or not, I wish he was less sensitive and more thoughtful about some of his communications. Nonetheless, I believe he did not sacrifice his family and personal life to live in a world of constant hate, criticism and the unending effort to undo his election, but rather to do what he truly believes is right for this country.

Our country is being taken in directions that were never intended by greedy, unethical politicians and agenda-driven, professional government employees. As a result, we are forgetting much of what we should know about how our country was founded and why it was defended, due in part to a lack of our education in American and world history.

During World War II, Gen. George S. Patton was a gruff, plain-spoken, politically incorrect maverick, but a driven and fearless leader who understood the threats the world faced. Patton's Third Army won several crucial battles for the allies that helped turn the tide that won the war, saving mankind from these threats. Our country now faces dangerous changes to our founding constitutional principles. For the future of your children and grandchildren, ask yourself what kind of leaders will we need if America is to survive as a free nation?