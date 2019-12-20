The main trouble for the homeless is that they are homeless; their other needs are easier to take care of. Those with low income are given food stamps and a cell phone to help them find work.

Most of the men with signs asking for money are between 40 and 65 years old — too young to draw retirement and too old to get a steady job. Congress makes bosses give their workers insurance, everyone at the same rate. However, when the law was passed it said bosses could fire their hands when they reached 40 years old if they decided they were too old for the job. Of course, by sheer coincidence, health insurance goes sky high when you're 40. But should employers have to co-pay on health insurance? Is such a law even constitutional?

The Times Record's articles are surely appreciated but I think some important details were missing. I think the paper should interview the homeless to get the real truth.