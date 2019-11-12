Justice is blind to personal opinions, personality influence and popular demands, however justice has 20/20 vision on true facts. Injustice is blind to righteousness, proper procedure and truth. When authorities conclude a crime has been committed, they start an investigation to find out who had part in the crime; then they file charges and present their evidence before the court and Lady Justice, who is blind and will render a verdict regardless of the prestige, position or power they may possess. Injustice has the belief that the ends justify the means. In other words, whatever the unrighteous desire, they set out to accomplish that by lying, cheating, stealing, whatever is necessary, no holds barred if it will get the job done.

A few powerful people hate our president. They claim to be Americans but they work hard to destroy our country, our culture and the Constitution. There is one man in their way — Donald J. Trump — and millions of Americans are behind him because he has said and done what we have wanted for a long time. President Trump has made some hard decisions that the unrighteous hate, but we have wanted those decisions made for many years.

Our prayer is for all to seek godly wisdom through faith in Jesus Christ and allow the Bible to be our moral compass for our personal preferences. Let the unrighteous forsake his ways, let them trade hate for love, war for peace, greed for charity, laziness for labor, stubbornness for willingness and lies for truth. There is only one way to unify our nation and that is for each individual to accept the Bible's truths.