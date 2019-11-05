So what happens next? Who are we now? How important is a game to a city?

The 2019 World Series might one day be viewed as not just the Fall Classic, but as the beginning of the presidential impeachment hearings. How can we overlook the public booing of an American president and the cries to "lock him up" without acknowledging the climate change in our politics? Barely a week ago, a stadium of people here in the District of Columbia loudly reclaimed the color red from the red states and President Trump's loyal base.

In these times of constructing walls and redefining our immigration policy, the game of baseball instructs us to record errors, check the lineup and know when to make the correct pitching change.

When the Washington Nationals won the World Series last week, they showed everyone how victory can be won with an international cast of players, a band of brothers dancing away a city's blues and failures. D.C. is first, no longer last. After the series, we demand statehood.

Our nation is our Nationals. Jewish owners, Latino players and Howie Kendrick hitting that go-go go-ahead homer — the music off his bat sounding like the legendary Chuck Brown and his band. Stephen Strasburg being hugged by people who speak another language. We should remind our children that a love for the game of baseball is also a love for one's teammates and fellow human beings. And we should also recognize that a team can respect an individual player's personal viewpoints when they depart from the ballpark.

Will the good feeling of winning end after the parade? Will we continue to be a city separated by wards, once again entering another winter of gentrification? Will a sea of red caps suddenly become separated by race?

There was once baseball hunger in Boston and Chicago. People are still sleepless in Seattle. Here by the Potomac, though, we now honor the Washington Nationals, understanding that their achievement has resurrected our civic pride. We honor a team that plays near monuments and our halls of government. There is no need for a player to kneel in a city whose beauty and history is a reminder to stand tall.

The Nationals had to struggle all year to win. They had to fight. Let us not forget this lesson. We as fans and citizens must forever stay in the fight for freedom and democracy. What we learn from sports is how to live and love. Like our teams do, a marriage or relationship will often encounter setbacks and disappointments - so does the motion of history.

Who knows what 2020 will bring? Let us hope all the beautiful red caps will be seeds for our spring. Baseball is America. After the seventh game of the World Series, we rise, and I'm reminded of my own words: "There is no future without baseball. There is no past either."