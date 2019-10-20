After spending two weeks in Arkansas, I returned to D.C. ready to get to work and tackle legislation. Yet in a pattern that’s become all too familiar, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued focusing on impeachment inquiries instead of bringing bipartisan bills to the floor that we can debate and pass to the Senate.

Impeachment is one of the most serious tools that Congress can use, but it’s not the only thing we’re elected to do. Our responsibility is to serve constituents by passing legislation that supports, protects, and provides for the needs of Americans around the country.

One such piece of legislation is the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, commonly known as USMCA. This trade deal would be a huge win for American businesses — particularly U.S. agriculture — by facilitating a mutually beneficial trade partnership. Many of the farmers and corporations I spoke with last week urged me to continue supporting USMCA, as it would dramatically benefit their output. It’s an agreement with broad bipartisan support, and President Trump has already said he will sign it once Congress sends it to his desk.

The only problem is that Speaker Pelosi continues delaying bringing USMCA to the House floor for a vote. She recently said that negotiations are “close,” but gave no further indication as to when we can expect to pass it along to the Senate. Instead, we’re spending our time in D.C. watching Adam Schiff conduct closed-door impeachment hearings and voting on bills like renaming post offices.

American farmers can’t afford to wait any longer. It’s time to vote on USMCA, send it to the president, and implement long-lasting partnerships that will cause our businesses and agriculture to thrive.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, represents Arkansas' 4th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.