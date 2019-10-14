When Don-the-Con raged about those 3 million illegal voters that gave Hillary the popular vote in 2016, he found a willing stooge in Kris Kobach, who would go looking for all those illegal voters. Kobach would create ridiculous demands for all the secretaries of state of all the U.S. states. He was met with refusal from most of the states because they knew there was absolutely no illegal voting. The Voter Integrity Commission closed down and Kobach's next run in politics was running for governor of Kansas; he was defeated by a Democrat. His arrogance has been overwhelming. He sent a list of 10 demands to the White House, with the 10th demand being that he be made secretary of Homeland Security on Nov. 1, 2019. It won't happen.

Trump's newest obsession is that the Russians didn't interfere in the election to help him win and that all of the potential obstruction of justice charges for impeding the Mueller investigation against him don't matter. Now, he has found another willing stooge in Bill Barr. This boot-licking butt-kisser has already lied through his teeth for Trump. Now he is trying his best to discount all the very reliable information from the U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was deeply involved.

Too many people who have worked for Trump show their loyalty by lying for him. We will wait and see if the House of Representatives adds Pompeo and Barr onto Trump's impeachment charges. Too many Republican senators are hiding under their desks on Trump's obvious corruption and guilt.