As secretary of state, Hillary Clinton approved the sale of a mining company to Russia. Along with the mine, the Russians also got 20 percent of the U.S. uranium stockpile. In return, the Clinton Foundation received $145 million in pledges and donations. The foundation is a nonprofit with guidelines as to how the monies may be used, and none of the Clintons can take any money from it. Wikileaks released an email written by Clinton aide Doug Band on Jan. 4, 2012, stating that something must be done to address the $3 million that Chelsea Clinton took for her wedding and living expenses.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Mrs. Clinton and the DNC hired Christopher Steele via a law firm to compile dirt on her campaign rival. Mr. Steele had contacts in Russia who assisted him. The file that was compiled by Mr. Steele was given to Mrs. Clinton, the DNC and the FBI. Because the file indicated a Russian connection, the FBI presented this information to justify wiretapping Trump's campaign headquarters without checking its validity. The FISA wiretapping warrant was falsely obtained.

Hunter Biden was named director on the board of a large Ukrainian gas company after Vice President Joe Biden's visit. In time, the Ukrainian government started an investigation of the gas company. Joe Biden threatened to withhold U.S. aid unless the top prosecutor was removed. The prosecutor was promptly removed and the investigation faded away. On March 20, 2019, Ukrainian Prosecutor General John Solomon gave this information in an interview. Someone with a high security clearance just passed information on for another person to become a whistle blower. For others, this meant prison.

Congress isn't doing its job, so they might as well address these issues. Or maybe Congress just needs to go?