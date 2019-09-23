At breakfast, while reading the Times Record opinion page of Sept. 21, 2019, the article on the American Airlines sabotage caught my eye, where the Miami Herald details important facts about the accused saboteur, Mr. Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani. Great stuff with interesting details and (hopefully) factual info. Then the reader gets to the last few paragraphs and we see the piece takes a chop at whites and President Trump and refers affectionately to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

That piece should fail journalism 101! Let me give a corollary example to show you the mistakes. Imagine the article started with details of a white man's crime and near the end of the piece making the statement that the real problem is purple women. Huh? This reader would choke. In addition, the SPLC has been severely discredited with corrupt leaders. They are neither poor nor do they practice much law. However they have enjoyed putting labels on people. Many of us learned on the playground as a child not to call people names, nor to just take what someone else says and repeat it. The Times Record should do a full exposé on the SPLC, print it for your readers and send it to the Miami Herald.