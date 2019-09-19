So the stable genius went from grabbing girls and tossing kids in cages to controlling, if not the weather, at least the National Weather Service, and he did this monumentally mundane thing with a Sharpie. I'd start with a dully (paper cuts, you know) and work my way up from there. First, take on a stateside twister followed by a foreign tsunami with terrified tourists in the background cursing at the camera and then, after a quiet coffee break, confront the hurricane. In other words, baby steps. But that's me.

The stable genius has a bold way of doing stuff, like inviting Russians into the Oval Office to hand them state secrets on a silver platter. Most folks are happy with slow-cooked spare ribs, but the stable genius is willing to go the extra mile to make a good impression. Who needs ribs when there are secrets from one of our trusted allies? And those secrets come with a special vodka sauce from the kitchen at Mar-a-Lago. I've tasted vodka and it was nasty. Not so nasty as girl grabbing, but pretty bad.

As I write this, there is late-breaking news about John Bolton, failed Taliban talks and Camp David. Wow, what a great time for a cup of Green Mountain Nantucket Blend coffee, with subtle hints of fruit and chocolate. After all, the White House won't ask for my help "weathering" their latest fiasco and the stable genius can always save the day (so to speak) by using the solid gold Sharpie set (a gift from his election stealing, co-conspiring forever pal Putin) to draw even more circles. That should do the trick.