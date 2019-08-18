John 3:16 flag wavers are sometimes seen in stadiums, but without them getting interviewed, the audience is left unclear as to what theological ballpark the flag wavers' minds are in. Some wavers may think other wavers' viewpoints don't carry sufficient water, either figuratively, literally, or both, for landing folks in heaven. Viewpoints may vary on how much Sunday fried chicken may be ingested, how many Camel cigarettes are smoked daily, and the necessary degree of moderation concerning many other things.

I'd guess the average John 3:16 flag waver believes something like God has so loved humanity since circa A.D. 30 that whosoever sufficiently self-sacrifices for six seconds at the altar of the crossroads of life will go to heaven.

If I waved a John 3:16 flag, my mind would be in the theological ballpark that says Jesus, the good shepherd, sufficiently and efficiently sacrificed himself upon the alter of the cross for six hours as a surety for his entire chosen sheepfold world.

When the good shepherd went around talking to people, there were folks who experienced feelings of affinity with him. Jesus' message to such was that they evidently have everlasting life and he was sent to be the perfect sacrifice on their behalf.

May God's born-again children cease imagining various John 3:16 part B sacrifices and move in their spectrum of belief to resting in the understanding Jesus redeemed you while on the cross. How spiritual birth takes place is shown in John 3:8. By the way, it's how everyone, including Indians, went to heaven before and after Columbus or the incarnation.