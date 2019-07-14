U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is looking more and more like Dick Cheney from over 10 years ago. In 2008, Cheney was working very hard to get the United States into a war against Iran on behalf of the Israelis. There were constant lies about the dangers of Iranian nukes and the top-level Israelis came to the U.S. to ask for permission to attack Iran.

The Jewish hedge funds world-wide ran up the price of crude oil to $110 per barrel and billions of dollars were made before the CIA said that Iran was not building nuclear weapons. Fast forward to a couple of months ago and Pompeo claimed that the Iranians tried to sink some oil tankers and stated, "We have proof, which we’ll show in the future." He didn't point out that the Iranian Navy rescued the crews off those tankers and then pulled an unexploded limpet mine off one of the ships.

Iran has lost over 2,100 men battling the super fanatical Muslims in Syria, so they have a dog in this fight and they were also invited into Syria. The U.S. bungled and bumbled in with the Israelis, whispering in Obama's ear that the U.S. needed to be there. We need to get out and let the Russians and Iranians do the final slaughter of the ISIS fanatics.