Almost all groups are started with good intentions, such as unions, the civil rights movements and women's rights organizations. Sometimes their original intent gets perverted, as the above listed groups have. That's what happened in the Garden of Eden. God created man and woman for the purpose of praising and obeying Him, loving each other and, in so doing, populate the Earth. Then the master deceiver stepped in and perverted as much as he could and can.

The women's movements are misguided and dangerous groups, believing that their body is their own. We are not our own. We were purchased with a high price, the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ. Our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit (I Cor 3:13, 6:19, Eph 2:21 and in other scriptures). This movement has become anti-man and that's probably where the LGBT movement gained in momentum. Common sense, if you have any, would reveal to everyone that male and female were divinely made, male and female parts fitting together to make the love act perfect. Males and females, from the beginning of time, have been and are attracted to each other. If we would only follow God's marriage plan and stay with each other through the good times and the bad, life would be great. But through perversion, people are trying to destroy the best thing going by pairing man with man and woman with woman. How disgustingly ridiculous! If the whole world bought into this nonsense, what would happen? No babies, no disagreements, no wars, no one left. Just God. Really?