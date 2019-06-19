I will never forget the look of utter horror on my wife’s face. An elderly gentleman was teaching my two elementary age sons that there was no danger in catching those black, hairy spiders and letting them crawl up and down their arms. They are not really tarantulas, he taught us. The correct name is wolf spiders, and the worst you might get from them would be something like a pin prick.

How was my wife going to object? The man who was having such great fun tormenting her and delighting our sons was one of the most eminent scientists in his field in the world.

I remember another occasion when he and others of my uncles and cousins decided to make a snack of roasted Walking Stick insects – just as an experiment, you understand. As I recall, their verdict was that they were not too bad. (I declined to participate in the taste test.)

To the scientific community he was Dr. L. D. Newsom, Boyd Professor of Entomology at LSU and head of the Entomology Department there for 23 years. (The Boyd Professorship is the highest professional designation that LSU bestows.) To us kids he was simply our Uncle Dale, the man who knew everything about bugs.

We used to delight in finding some insect at random, bringing it to him, and listening while he rattled off the complete list of scientific specifications for that one – genus, species, family, order – whatever they are. We never stumped him. He seemed to have infinite patience with us and never tired of teaching us about the insect world, no matter how elementary our questions.

Like many of his generation, he grew up in very modest circumstances. By hard work and perseverance, he was able to attend college. His education was interrupted by a minor squabble called World War II, during which he served as a medical corpsman with the 102nd Infantry in Europe. He returned home to complete his doctorate at Cornell University.

After he retired, he and my aunt remodeled the New Shiloh school house on Highway 10 just east of Magazine into a summer dwelling. If you had driven by during one of those summers, you might have seen him engaged in some sort of dirty manual labor while dressed in the shabbiest of clothes. There was nothing pretentious about him. He never forgot his humble upbringing and felt no compulsion to try to gain notice because of his professional stature.

The positions that he took with regard to pesticide practices for boll weevils and fire ants brought Dr. Newsom into conflict with some powerful groups that considered his work contrary to their interests. In the year 2000, LSU endowed the L. D. Newsom Professorship. In the cover letter that was sent out to raise funds for the endowment, the Chancellor noted that he “will be remembered as highly ethical with immense personal integrity and indomitable courage.” I will always be proud of that little sentence.

This is an age of people wanting to be notable and trying to gain notoriety by outrageous actions. There was nothing outrageous about Uncle Dale (except maybe his lively sense of humor). He did not put on airs. He just did his job. It just happened that his was a very important job.

He lived right here in little old South Logan County for several summers. Probably Logan County hardly knew we were playing host to a man whose opinions carried weight around the country, even the world. That was fine with him. He liked it here, and when he wasn’t working around the place, he was poking about in the countryside for insect specimens to use in his research. But very few folks here called him Dr. Newsom, because most of them did not realize who he was.

If you dig around in small Arkansas towns, you can come across some remarkable people. Some have accomplishments that the world recognizes; some are just everyday people that no one ever hears about, but who do remarkable things. Keep your eyes and ears open, because you probably know someone that you will be proud to tell your great-grandchildren about.