As I write this, I am reminded we are getting ready to celebrate the Memorial Day Holiday. Now, for so many this holiday is merely the beginning of summer, a time to go to the lake or camping. Somewhere over the last decade or so, it seems that the meaning of the holiday is getting pushed aside. The holiday is to remember our Veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. So to each and every one of you Veterans, I say Thank You for Your Service. To your families, I also say Thank You. Because the families support their veterans every day.

Our country is becoming a nation divided. Sadly, I don’t foresee an improvement in sight either, Many of the veterans from the first two world wars, are already passed away. The veterans from the Korean War are with us still, many are anyway. The Vietnam Veterans are with us as well, unfortunately many of them still deal with the issues that occurred to them when they returned from a war that was never declared a war and who were treated shamefully when they returned home. Now, we have servicemen and women serving in many places across the globe, some in countries who hate the United States and all it stands for, or what they think it stands for.

Worse is the fact that we literally have generations of people who don’t understand what any of these veterans went through, and some are still going through, and they don’t give them the respect they deserve. I am saddened by this. Worse still, I shudder to think of what could happen ten fifteen, twenty years down the road, when these same people begin to run for political office and start running our country. I have read articles that discuss how very little knowledge that these generations have about the wars that many of us know more than we care to, about. Those who do not learn from the past are destined to repeat it. I think many of them live in a different world in the universe. They can’t seem to get their noses out of their phones, many can’t communicate or hold a real conversation anymore. This is not a good thing. While much of our technology today is a good thing, it can also be used for bad. Because many are devoted to texting or emailing, they don’t seem to know how to handle real conversation. They definitely can’t debate an issue with anyone else. Oh, they can argue, but that isn’t what debating is. I should know. I was President of my debate team in high school and we were fourth in State competition.

I get so frustrated because even our elected officials don’t understand the importance of debates. Robert’s Rules of Order teach the proper way to debate for effectiveness. But these days, people don’t want to hear a differing opinion, no matter how much truth or facts are involved. People have become very close minded and refuse to listen to any way but their way, no matter how much evidence is presented. It just doesn’t bode well for the future. Honestly, it absolutely terrifies me.

While you are out and about this weekend, if you see a veteran or a serviceman. Let them know you appreciate their service to our country. It’s a very small thing you can do. It means a lot to our servicemen to know their service is appreciated. As it should be. It shames me that we treat our veterans so badly, and the ones who have the authority to make it better for them, are too busy trying to figure out how they can divert monies to their own personal projects and pockets. We need an overall of our political system, because frankly, the majority of the people serving in Washington D.C. aren’t interested in the least about the poor, the homeless and our veterans. If they were, they would cut their salaries in half, use the same insurance the rest of us have to and they would actually SERVE THEIR CONSTITUENTS instead of catering to lobbyists, big business and those who only have their own interests at heart. They don’t give one flip about how our country is being destroyed. All this infighting amongst each other is making us the laughing stock of the world and helps no one. I think that it should be real public service and make them serve their constituents. Cut their salaries in half and let’s see how many get out of office. Don’t let them accept one single dime from big business and lobbyists, unless 100 percent of that money goes back to the constituents in their districts in some form or another. I don’t think the founding fathers expected that one day the majority of those in Congress would be millionaires while their constituents live in poverty. Frankly, I don’t know how many of them sleep at night.

I’m also sick and tired of the Democrats who need to stop spending the taxpayer’s money on all these investigations into what the President did or didn’t do! How is ANY OF THIS HELPING OUR COUNTRY? I think someone needs to start investigating every single one of them in the same manner which they are investigating him. Start with Nancy Pelosi, who frankly was saying not to impeach the President just a month or so ago and now is leading the charge. I am not the biggest fan of Trump, but I am certainly no fan of what is happening in Washington over the last two years and more. I don’t blame either party, I blame them all! They should be ashamed of themselves! Our country has some serious issues right now and that is what they should be focusing on and I think they should have to start working for free until they can start working together to solve these problems instead of spending millions on what? More division of our country? When will the people say ENOUGH of this childish fighting and vote these people out of office? What is it going to take America? Maybe we should clean house and start over! I realize we will be getting rid of some good people too, but it has become obvious that one bad apple does spoil them all. They are supposed to work for us and yet we all work half the year to pay taxes that they just spend like it grows on trees. You and I have to pay our bills and balance our budgets. We don’t get to give ourselves raises whenever we want one. Why should they be allowed to give themselves raises? That’s like the fox guarding the hen house.

Until next time...