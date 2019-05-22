I caught a minute of Sen. Tom Cotton comparing the cost of tariffs to the sacrifices of men and women in uniform on the battlefield. As a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, it was the most insulting statement I've heard from any politician or leader in my life.

So far, these tariffs are causing men and women to take their own lives, citizens to pay more for everyday simple needs and the economy to become unstable.

Soldiers and sailors volunteer to serve the country.

This is not the first time Sen. Tom Cotton has made statements of this nature, which causes me to wonder where did the courage, commitment, duty, candor, selfless service, honor and respect fade off to in his life? Or were they ever there? Mind you, he raised his hand more than once and swore an oath that shape the democratic republic ideals of the nation.

To the children and families of fallen soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton's view, in my opinion, is one from a position of political stupidity, at a minimum. It is very insulting and disrespectful.

I've watched the votes of our current senators and, as a voter, they concern me. As voters and citizens, we can chose with our votes.