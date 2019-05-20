For more than 32 years, Susan McFerran has positively impacted students as a teacher, parent and volunteer. For the last seven years, she has done the same as a member of the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education and most recently as president. During Susan's time on the board, did you know that …

• Two nurses and three security officers were added to our schools to ensure the health, safety and security of our students?

• Counselor contracts were extended by five days to ensure they have more time to support our students?

• Certified and classified district personnel were awarded the biggest raise they've received in the last five years?

• The changes above were funded by reallocating cost savings realized through district efficiencies and eliminating underutilized programs?

• Over 3,300 college credit hours were awarded to the class of 2018, saving them and their families over $1 million in college tuition?

Each of these successes, along with many others that she's been a part of during her time on the board, are clear examples of her leadership and impact and will ensure the continued safety, success and prosperity of our students and our district for many years to come. However, we still have a lot of work left to do, so we want and need her leadership and participation as a member of the Board of Education to continue.

Please join me in voting to re-elect Susan McFerran during early voting or on Election Day, Tuesday, May 21. I appreciate your support, and I know Susan does as well.