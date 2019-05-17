We are supporting Susan McFerran in her candidacy for re-election for the Fort Smith Public School Board zone 2. Other than being an educator for 32 years and a volunteer in our public schools, her efforts were instrumental in hiring a new superintendent and passing the first millage in 31 years. In her seven years on the board, she has reviewed and approved budgets in excess of $160 million and helped set numerous policies.

As parents of a child in the Fort Smith Public School System, we know she will be especially sensitive to the concerns of parents. We have always admired the enormous energy and enthusiasm Susan brings to school issues as a board member. If re-elected, we know she will work diligently for each and every student in our school system.

We hope you will join us in voting for Susan McFerran when early voting begins May 14.