Editor, The Commercial:

Thursday, April 25, the mayor met with our steering committee to kick off The City of Pine Bluff’s comprehensive master planning process. This master plan cannot and will not work if we do not have the entire city’s participation.

Our steering committee consisted of city-wide representatives, from the mayor’s office, alderpersons, fire and police department, representatives from our local banks, schools, colleges, hospital, small business owners, our local churches, our Neighborhood Watch Association, etc. So, these representatives covered people from all walks of life in our city. As the representative for the Neighborhood Watch Association, I appreciated the fact that we were included and that our mayor is adamant about making this master plan work for the entire city.

So, let’s get on board Neighborhood Watch Groups, and show how much we love our city. And to my Central Park Group, you know the problems we’ve had recently. But when we’re blessed to have a dedicated church like Immanuel Baptist open their doors to us for so many years, then it’s kind of shameful for us to not step up to the plate and show our appreciation. We can start by attending our meetings on a regular basis.

Our next meeting is Tuesday, May 7, 6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist, 1801 W. 17th Ave. We are scheduled to have a representative from Waste Management there to answer any questions you may have about their services. Please make plans to attend this meeting. Let’s show the city that we truly are, “The Neighborhood Watch Group…with a Heart.”

Joyce C. Brown, Pine Bluff,

Central Park Neighborhood Watch Group