The Fort Smith Social Security office has been violating federal policies that in turn deny due process to disabled beneficiaries and they have been doing it for years. Their official policy, which they put in writing, is in clear violation of the protective measures outlined by federal Social Security guidelines. In determining fault of overpayments, they not only deny personal conference hearings but also prevent adequate folder reviews. They begin taking monies, sometimes entire checks, prior to determining fault, personal conferences and proper folder reviews.

In my particular case, they determined fault and withheld approximately $6,000 of my son's benefit prior to the hearing to determine fault and without any type of folder review. In addition, their documentation is absent of appeal rights, rights to a different withholding amount and facts and conclusions that make it impossible to appeal.