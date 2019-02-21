Romans 1:17 says, the just shall live by faith. Faith is our livelihood. It’s the currency of the kingdom. Faith is very important in our walk with God. Our salvation starts with faith. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God (Ephesians 2:8).

We have to learn how to live by faith. Hebrews 11:1 says, now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. The first thing we have to comprehend is faith is “now.”

Faith is a receiver, and it brings your substance out of the unseen realm to the reality realm. We have to see through the eyes of the faith. Faith says I have it now, and it works outside the realm of time.

Faith operates in the supernatural realm. Hebrews 11:3 says, the worlds were framed by the word of God, and what you see now was not made out of visible things. So God’s creative power with words brought things out of the invisible realm to what you see now. You have the same creative power with your words. You can’t say what you see you have to say what the word says.

Romans 10:17 says, so faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. The word of God builds up your faith. So it’s important to stay in the word of God.

You can’t go further than the word you have heard. But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him (Hebrews 11:6).

You cannot please God without faith. The scripture also says if you come to God or draw nigh to him you must believe or you must come to God in faith seeking him.

Another way of saying “please” is “to cause pleasure or rejoice.” When you operate in faith it causes God to rejoice knowing that you fully trust him. Speak God’s word in every situation for his words are spirit and life (John 6:63). Be found standing in faith. Nevertheless, when the son of man cometh shall he find faith on the earth (Luke 18:8).

Shawn T. Davis is the pastor of City of Refuge Worship Center meeting at the Holiday Inn Express at Monticello.

