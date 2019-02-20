Once again it is necessary to remind people that we are not a Christian nation? Cynically, with all the spite, vitriol and political recrimination permeating today's social atmosphere, one might easily fancy we're no longer Christian in any way or fashion per the original concept of love thy neighbor as thyself. But this isn't what it's about, is it? Yes, Ms. Ward, the first amendment expressly prohibits the establishment of a state religion but also insists that a religious citizenry not be prevented in the practice of his/her conscience and conviction.

Whether we agree with Christian advocates that opine here on a regular basis, we have yet to witness anyone at all pushing to change (forcefully or otherwise) our constitution from secular to a theocracy in any of its forms or designs, only for a willing and conscionable return to the values that bought us together as a nation and thus far have served us well. From what we determine of Mr. Freeman's mission, it is nothing more than to exercise conscience in accordance with his God and the U.S. Constitution. We suspect the primary complaint is nothing more than an expression of political resentment against evangelicals for their support of President Trump, a continuing source of leftist angst.

Is Iraq a Muslim nation? Is Turkey? If a nation is to be identified with the religion of its general society, then America is a Christian nation, even though its government is secular. So where's the argument? And where are those religious dogmas trying to subvert a Constitution they worship second to God? Whether one is a believer or believes not, whether Democrat, Republican or other, what matters is that we're productive law-abiding citizens of the community.