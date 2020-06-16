Christa E. Voth, age 82, died peacefully on June 13, 2020, at her home, Homestead Assisted Living in El Dorado. She was born on December 25, 1937, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, the third of six children born to Fritz and Elly (Dachwitz) Foth. She is survived by her daughters Rita (Lynda) Voth of Newton and Heidi Davison of El Dorado; grandchildren Lynden Voth of Lawrence and Kristen Davison of Park City; siblings Ruthild Foth, Wilma Harsch, Gerda Balet, Helmut (Frosso) Foth all of Germany; and former husband Roy Voth of El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Siegfried Foth. Christa was a nurse in Germany before marrying Roy H. Voth on January 1, 1961 and moving to the United States. She became a naturalized citizen in 1974. She was a leader for 4-H and Girl Scouts when her daughters were young. When her children were in elementary and junior high school she earned her nursing degree from Butler Community College, graduating in 1977. The majority of her career as an R.N. was spent working in the receiving and well-baby nurseries at Wesley Medical Center. Christa was a long-time member of the El Dorado First United Methodist Church and later a very active member of Shalom Mennonite Church in Newton, Kansas, where she taught Sunday school for the very young. She served as a resources member/volunteer with Community Play School and Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). Memorial contributions in Christa’s name may be directed to Homestead of El Dorado Scholarship Fund to support the healthcare educational advancement opportunities for staff who lovingly and professionally cared for her. These gifts maybe directed to Petersen Funeral Home 215 North Main Newton, Kansas.

Visitation with family present following COVID 19 social distancing guidelines will be be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home. A private family interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton, Kansas.