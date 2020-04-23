Velma Kentle

Mrs. Velma "Bunch" Lee Kentle, 84, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Viewing 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Cedar Grove Section of Graceland Cemetery, Pine Bluff, AR by Rev. David M. Smith.

Joanne Smith

On Thursday morning, April 23, 2020, Joanne Smith drew her last breath exactly as she planned. She was 92. What was not planned was the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented her from being surrounded by her family. But she enjoyed the many family and friends that spoke to her by phone the day before as she lay comfortably at home holding her oldest son’s hand.

Joanne was born on July 3, 1927 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Jesse Guy Smith and (Ms.) Joe (Howell) Smith. She graduated from Pine Bluff High, attended Mary Baldwin, and graduated with honors from the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) with dual majors in Business and Music. She was a member of Chi Omega. She married Jack Perdue Smith on June 19, 1948. They raised three children, Jeff (Pam) Smith of Fort Davis, TX, Jana (Chris) Rentzel of Dallas, TX, and Ed (Melinda) Smith of Conway, AR.

She loved music and learned to play the piano early in life. She played the timpani drums in the Zebra band and learned to play the organ while at the University. She served as organist for the First Presbyterian Church of Pine Bluff for many years. Seeking a greater challenge, she taught herself to play the harp which she played during the Grand Opening of the Pine Bluff Civic Center accompanying the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in 1968.

Joanne started First Capital Property Management in 1978, managing apartment complexes for investors throughout and beyond Arkansas. She was one of the first women in the US to achieve the Certified Commercial Investment Manager (CCIM) designation, and one of the two first female Board members of Simmons First National Bank. She was an elder at First Presbyterian Church, chair of the Southeast Arkansas Arts & Science Center, director of the Greater Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Pine Bluff Junior League.

At the age of 90 she moved to Dallas, where she continued living life to the fullest, playing bridge, mahjongg and piano; shopping and dining; and attending symphonies and operas.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her second husband, E. Harley Cox, and her sister, Shirley Jones Lynch. In addition to her children, she is survived by two grandchildren, Lauren (John) Lawson of Pine Bluff and Alex (Rachel) Smith of Little Rock, two step-grandchildren, Harrison Hatfield of Denver and Caroline Hatfield of Detroit, and three great granddaughters, Hallie Lawson, Ella Lawson and Annie Smith.

As all who knew her would expect, she was elegant and full of grace to the end. We are reassured in knowing that the inspiration and influence she had on so many will continue to ripple among us for a long, long time.

Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 where she will be buried next to her husband, Jack. Family and friends can watch the service and leave typed or video condolences at www.RalphRobinsonAndSon.com. The service will also be on the Ralph Robinson and Son Facebook page. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 717 West 32nd Avenue, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603.

Patricia A. Brooks

Mrs. Patricia A. Brooks, 77, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Viewing 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff. Graveside service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery by Rev. Steven King.

Tanesha Leach

Ms. Tanesha Leach, 26, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away April 16, 2020. She was born to Carl Wilson, Jr. and the late Leola Leach Givens on October 3, 1993, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

She graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 2012, and later attended SEARK College. She was a member of New Salem M.B.C., and was employed by Tyson Foods, Inc.

Her visitation will be Friday April 24, 2020, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Perry Funeral Home Chapel.

Tanesha's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday April 25, 2020, at 11:00. a.m. at New Salem M.B.C. in Sherrill, Arkansas, and will be live streamed via Perry Funeral Home Facebook Page Account. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories; father, 4 brothers; Terrance Givens, Broderick Givens, Carl Wilson, III, Anthony Wilson, 2 sisters; Erica Wilson, and Brianna Beavers, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, other relatives, co-workers and friends.

Deloris Whitehead

Deloris Ann "Big Aunty" Whitehead 67 of Pine Bluff, AR transitioned on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at JRMC. She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, five sisters, three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Christian Way Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 25, 2020, from 5-7PM. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 12 Noon at Cypress Memorial Gardens.

Robert Smith

Mr. Robert Smith “Slap,” 52, of Memphis, TN, passed away April 13, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:00 am on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery Cedar Grove Section with Rev. Leon Williams officiating.

Public Visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020, from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm at Paradise Funeral Home. Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with both state and federal mandates, a walk-through visitation is allowed. We will allow 5 people to enter the facility and once those 5 exits the facility, we will allow the next 5 to enter the facility. During the graveside service, CDC guidelines will also be strictly enforced, we will ask that all individuals in attendance please adhere to social distancing and stay at least 6ft apart.

Eric Adams Sr.

Mr. Eric Adams, Sr., 43, of Pine Bluff passed away April 18, 2020. Funeral Service will be 11:00 am on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Judah Restoration with Rev. Brandon Dyer officiating and Rev. Johnny Smith eulogist.

We will ask that all individuals enter the parking lot on the east end of the campus. Law enforcement will direct individuals on where to park. You will be asked to remain in your vehicles at ALL times. There will also be a Public Address System set up for those persons to hear the service as well. The Memorial Service will also be recorded on our Paradise Funeral Home Facebook Page for those unable to attend either event. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery Grant County.

Public Visitation will be from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Lampkin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Beverly Moore

Beverly Denise Brown Moore 63, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away April 14, 2020. Graveside Service will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dennis Wilson officiating.

Public Visitation will be from 5:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with both state and federal mandates, a walk-through visitation is allowed. We will allow 5 people to enter the facility and once those 5 exits the facility, we will allow the next 5 to enter the facility. During the graveside service, CDC guidelines will also be strictly enforced, we will ask that all individuals in attendance please adhere to social distancing and stay at least 6ft apart.

Reola Armoster

Reola Marie Armoster ,58, of Pine Bluff, passed away April 18, 2020. Graveside Service will be 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden with Rev. Larry Battles officiating.

Public Visitation will be 5:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with both state and federal mandates, a walk-through visitation is allowed. We will allow 5 people to enter the facility and once those 5 exits the facility, we will allow the next 5 to enter the facility. During the graveside service, CDC guidelines will also be strictly enforced, we will ask that all individuals in attendance please adhere to social distancing and stay at least 6ft apart.

Jeweline Lyons

Mrs. Jeweline Lyons, 75, of Pine Bluff, passed away April 15, 2020. Graveside Service will be 5:00 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Leonard Lyons officiating.

Public Visitation will be 3:00 pm-5:00 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the COVID 19, and in accordance with both state and federal mandates, a walk-through visitation is allowed. We will allow 5 people to enter the facility and once those 5 exits the facility, we will allow the next 5 to enter the facility. During the graveside service, CDC guidelines will also be strictly enforced, we will ask that all individuals in attendance please adhere to social distancing and stay at least 6ft apart.

Linda Blake

Linda Ruth Blake of Pine Bluff passed April 22, 2020. Arrangements by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.

Donja Wainwright

Donja Wainwright, 41, of Star City, died April 23, 2020. Service by Perry Funeral Home.

Vivian Winston

Mrs. Vivian Ann Burse Williams Winston, 66, of Pine Bluff, passed away April 20, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Earl Abram

Elder Earl Abram, 82, of Pine Bluff passed away April 20, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Samuel Douglass

Mr. Samuel L. Douglass, 84, of Victorville, California, passed away April 21, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.