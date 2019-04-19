Kenny Edward Whaley Sr., 71, of Newport departed this life Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born December 13, 1947 to Ed and Oneta (Milligan) Whaley in Woodruff County. He was a member of Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Whaley enjoyed fishing, watching St. Louis Cardinals, vegetable gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Shirley (Baty) Whaley, parents, brother; Bob Whaley, and sisters; Sue Anderson and Myrtle Crutcher.

His survivors are sons; Kenny Whaley, Jr. of Newport, Chris Whaley of Newport, daughter; Lisa Lucas and husband David of Newport, brothers; Jerry Dale Whaley of Newport, and Richard “Sonny” Whaley of Mufreesboro, Tennessee, sister; Wanda Crotts of Grubbs, grandchildren; Ashley Morales (Ricky), Shawne West (Bryce), Rachel McCrary (London), Michael Lucas, Alyssa Fry, Skylar Whaley, Caidance Whaley, Christopher Whaley, Tristan Davidson and Harriet Clark, great grandchildren; Seth Morales, Kenzley Morales, Addison Lucas, Owen West, and Eliza Peel.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Dillinger Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Watson Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:30-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019.

Arrrangements by Dillinger Funeral Home.

